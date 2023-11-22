THE Department of Energy (DoE) said the awarding of service contracts for the exploration, development, and production of hydrogen will follow the general outlines of a 1972 Presidential Decree (PD) regulating energy exploration.

In a department circular dated Nov. 9, the DoE said that the exploration, development, and production of naturally occurring native hydrogen will follow the rules set down in PD 87 issued in 1972, as amended and implemented by the rules, regulations, issuances and procedures set down by the DoE.

“There is a need to provide guidelines to accelerate the exploration, development and production of native hydrogen to contribute to the country’s energy security, create jobs, and generate wealth,” the DoE said.

The DoE said native hydrogen resources can be classified as mineral gas akin to hydrocarbon gas, bitumen, asphalt, and “all other similar or naturally associated substances” except coal, peat, bituminous shale and/or other “stratified mineral fuel deposits.”

“Native hydrogen gas occurs naturally in geological formations and can be associated with methane and other hydrocarbon gases and can be considered a mineral gas,” the DoE said.

The Energy department said last week that it will conduct a hybrid public consultation on the draft Department Circular Providing a National Policy and General Framework, Roadmap, and Guidelines for Hydrogen in the Energy Sector on Nov. 30. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera