THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it selected four winning bidders in the fourth round of its open and competitive selection process (OCSP4) for hydropower, geothermal, and wind energy resources.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the DoE said that four applications were determined to have met the minimum evaluation criteria out of the 20 predetermined areas (PDAs) it offered.

Energy Development Corp. won the bid for the Buguias-Tinoc Geothermal Power Project (GPP) with a potential capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). It was also declared the winner of the 20-MW Mt. Sembrano GPP.

Freya Renewables, Inc. and South Luzon Energy Solutions, Inc. turned in successful bids for the Pantabangan Wind Power Project (WPP) and the Bagac WPP. The potential capacity for the two sites has yet to be determined.

“All OCSP4 participants will receive the corresponding formal notice on the results of their application and the next steps in the process,” the DoE said.

The DoE had moved the deadline for the bidding round to Sept. 28 from Aug. 29 to ensure the “widest participation” possible and to provide time for prospective bidders to prepare their proposals.

According to the DoE, seven PDAs received no applications during the opening of bids.

The six potential hydroelectric power projects (HPP) that attracted no bids are the Sibalom (Upper Cascade) HPP with 4.2 MW potential capacity, Davildavilan River HPP (1 MW), Ruparan HPP (4 MW), Canayan HPP (5.65 MW), Three Rivers HPP (7 MW), and Baua HPP (1.71 MW).

The Mabini geothermal site also received no applications.

The DoE said Basak II HPP (0.5 MW) and Carac-an HPP (16.3 MW) attracted bids that were disqualified due to incomplete submissions, and after the rejection of motions for reconsideration.

The OCSP4 Review and Evaluation Committee also disqualified seven other applications. The PDAs involved may now be applied directly. — Ashley Erika O. Jose