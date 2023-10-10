THE Department of Energy (DoE) has authorized access to all data and reports on the Philippines’ petroleum resources.

The DoE said in a circular that it “desires to attract more Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to spur exploration activities which may provide new discoveries of oil and gas fields leading to their development and production by declassifying petroleum data and providing free access.”

The circular was signed by Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla on Sept. 29.

The data and reports covered by the circular are those stored in the Energy Data Center of the Philippines (EDCP) — the sole repository of petroleum, coal, and geothermal energy data in the Philippines.

The DoE has also given access to petroleum data and reports that were submitted in accordance with active petroleum service contracts and multi-client agreements upon the expiration of their respective exclusivity periods.

“This Circular shall apply to all petroleum data and reports stored in the EDCP and all other petroleum data and reports that are in the possession, control, and custody of third persons, whether as owners, interest partners or otherwise,” the DoE said.

The DoE said that all petroleum data and reports that are required to be submitted to the DoE must be received and stored in the EDCP.

Those allowed free data access are government agencies and instrumentalities, service contractors, potential investors, researchers, students, and others that may be allowed by the DoE upon written request.

Access to all declassified petroleum data and reports given to any eligible person or entity is free of charge but is subject to payment of a processing fee.

A fee of P1,400 must be paid for each general report, well report, wire line, seismic data per line or series, while P1,500 will be charged for well core and samples per section. The processing fee will be waived for students requesting access to data.

The DoE directed its Review and Evaluation Committee to supervise the implementation of the circular and gave authorization to review and update policies as needed. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera