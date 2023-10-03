US POULTRY genetics company Aviagen said it is seeking to expand its footprint in the Philippines, adding that it is considering setting up operations here.

“We have established customers here that distribute our products, but sometimes the availability and the supply is not sufficient,” Aviagen Asia-Pacific Business Manager Rafael Monleon said at a briefing organized by the US Embassy late Monday.

“(So) we are considering expanding our distribution network, with perhaps our own operations here,” he added.

Mr. Monleon said the company wants to raise the availability of its poultry genetics and breeding products in the Philippines.

He said that the Aviagen is currently conducting feasibility studies on expanding its Philippine presence.

“We do not have a timeline; what we are doing is exploring the possibility of entering this market or continue with the status quo with our current distributors and customers,” he added.

“The Philippines has a very vibrant poultry industry, and it is growing very well all these years. There is a demand for quality broiler breeding stock, which is what our company specializes in,” he said.

Aviagen supplies broiler chicks to customers in more than 100 countries, through its Arbor Acres, Indian River, and Ross brands.

The company also offers specialty breeding stock aimed at meeting specific market requirements through its Rowan Range and Specialty Male brands. — Adrian H. Halili