HANOI – Vietnam will export two million vaccine doses against African swine fever to the Philippines by October, the government said on Wednesday, one week after it approved domestic use of the world’s first commercial vaccines against the disease.

African swine fever has for years disrupted the $250 billion global pork market.

In the worst outbreak in 2018-19, about half the domestic pig population died in China, the world’s biggest producer, causing losses estimated at over $100 billion.

The vaccine to be shipped to the Philippines is produced for commercial use by AVAC Vietnam JSC, the government said in a statement, adding the company has already shipped 300,000 doses to the Philippines since its approval.

The shipment “signaled huge export potential”, the government said.

Vietnam late last month approved domestic commercial use of two African swine fever vaccines – NAVET-ASFVAC and AVAC ASF LIVE – co-developed by Vietnamese companies and researchers from the United States.

More than 650,000 doses of the vaccines had recently been tested on hog herds in 40 provinces throughout the country, with an efficacy rate of 95%, according to the government. — Reuters