THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Monday that initial work has started on the last three segments of the South Commuter Railway (SCR), with the segments valued at P73.25 billion.

“This groundbreaking for three contract packages of the South Commuter Railway is another major milestone of the mother project, the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR),” Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We hope these three contract packages of the SCR will (lead to) the timely completion of the NSCR and open the gates for the renaissance of the railway industry in the Philippines,” he added.

The last three segments traversing Alabang to Calamba, Laguna, are part of a 146.26-kilometer line that will link Clark in Central Luzon to Calamba.

The three civil contract packages consist of railway viaduct structures and elevated stations.

Contract packages S-04, S-05, and S-06 had been awarded to the joint venture of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. and Dong-Ah Geological Engineering Co. Ltd.

Contract package S-04 covers works in Alabang and Muntinlupa, S-05 the San Pedro, Pacita, Biñan, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna stations, and S-06 the Cabuyao, Banlic and Calamba, Laguna stations.

The SCR project aims to reduce travel time from Metro Manila to neighboring provinces to less than two hours from up to four and a half hours, transforming transportation in the Southern Tagalog region.

The full line will ultimately have 35 stations and be serviced by 51 commuter train sets and seven express train sets. It is expected to serve 600,000 passengers daily when full operations commence.

According to Ahn Meg Adonis, project manager of the NSCR, the entire line is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2029.

“The project that commenced officially on June 30 in the segment Cabuyao to Calamba with a total length of 8.75 kilometers will be open by the second quarter of 2028 and the entire NSCR system is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2029,” Ms. Adonis said.

On June 9, the DoTr awarded CP S-03a of the NSCR project to the joint venture of Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd. and First Balfour, Inc. It awarded CP S-03c to the joint venture of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk. and PT PP (Persero) Tbk.

CP S-03a, which has a total contract price of P21.39 billion and $19.42 million, covers the civil engineering works for the 7.9-kilometer at grade and viaduct railway track structure at Buendia, EDSA and Senate stations.

Meanwhile, CP S-03c, which has a total contract price of P15.75 billion and $49.52 million, covers the civil engineering works for the 5.8-kilometer at grade and viaduct railway track structure at Bicutan and Sucat. — Justine Irish D. Tabile