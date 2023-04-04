THE Department of Energy (DoE) said Tuesday that it posted a notice of auction (NoA) for qualified bidders interested in joining the second round of the green energy auction (GEA).

GEA-2 will have 11,600 megawatts (MW) in capacity on offer, with 3,600 MW allocated for 2024; 3,600 MW for 2025; and 4,400 MW for 2026.

The DoE said GEA-2 has been scheduled for June.

The department is set to issue the terms of reference and the auction round procedures 20 days after the issuance of the NoA.

The DoE said that the auction will encourage more investment in power generation and promote the growth of renewable energy (RE).

The auction round will “facilitate transparent and competitive selection of RE facilities to support the major goal of the government of attaining energy security through the entry of new capacity on the grid,” the DoE said.

Separately, the DoE said it will also review the status of several ongoing run-of-river hydro projects to help determine the capacity to be offered in future GEA rounds.

The NoA is set to offer renewable energy capacity of 7,715 MW in Luzon, 2,695 MW in the Visayas, and 1,190 MW in Mindanao. — Ashley Erika O. Jose