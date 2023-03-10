Large taxpayers should be able to file returns and pay taxes electronically by next year, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said.

“There are many challenges with the e-invoicing, but we are working double time so we can take the necessary actions with respect to that. The pilot should be (completed) by June; and by next year, all large taxpayers (should be covered),” BIR Commissioner Romeo B. Lumagui told reporters on Thursday.

Last year, the BIR selected 100 large taxpayers to pilot test its e-receipts and e-invoicing system.

In August, the agency said that only 15 out of the 100 pilot taxpayers were utilizing the system at the time.

“There are more (taxpayers) added to that list. Gradually, I’m sure by June, they will all be onboarded. Not just 100, but I think we can even get 200,” he added.

The BIR’s electronic invoicing/receipting system is capable of receiving, processing, and storing sales data transmitted by taxpayers from e-invoices and e-receipts.

Taxpayers that will be required to use the system are those engaged in e-commerce and the export of goods and services, as well as those under the large taxpayers service.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, taxpayers should be able to electronically issue their invoices or receipts within five years of the law’s enactment and upon the establishment of a system capable of storing and processing the required data.

The BIR has been working on digitalizing its operations after adopting a 10-year digitalization roadmap in 2019. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson