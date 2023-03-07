THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it cannot accurately measure the creative industry’s contribution to the economy because of inadequate data.

“Robust industry studies in many creative sub-sectors must be conducted. We also need to address the deficiencies in statistical data on the actual contribution of the creative industries to employment, trade, and the economy at large,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a keynote speech at the 2nd Philippine Creative Industries Summit in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Mr. Pascual added: “To allow us to measure the creative industries’ economic contributions accurately, we will continue working with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to establish a well-defined and reliable statistical system through the Creative Industries Satellite Account,” Mr. Pascual said.

“We are on track with our work on industry studies and roadmaps for the creative sub-sectors of architecture and landscapes, e-sports, fashion and textile, furniture and fixtures, gifts, decors, housewares, graphic design, and jewelry,” Mr. Pascual added.

The creative industries are expected to receive more support after the signing of Republic Act No. 11900 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), which lapsed into law in July 2022.

The law seeks to address challenges hampering creative industries such as high costs, the fragmented education system, piracy, underdeveloped branding and infrastructure, and skills mismatches.

PCIDA provides for the drafting of a Philippine Creative Industries Development Plan, which seeks to address the industry’s infrastructure, research and development, innovation, digitalization, financing, investment, and education needs.

“The creative economy is a priority industry for the DTI, where we expect to create more and better jobs, (raise) incomes, and contribute to the country’s inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development,” Mr. Pascual said.

“But even beyond services, with all economic sectors now strongly linked with each other due to digital technologies, we will usher creativity not only in services but also in agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries, as creativity is a crucial component of driving industrial innovation,” he added.

Last year, the DTI said that the Philippines is aiming to become the top creative economy in Southeast Asia by 2030. The revenue generated by the creative industries dropped 90% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, with freelancers losing an estimated P268 million worth of income. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave