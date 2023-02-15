THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with its counterpart Japanese ministry on broadband infrastructure development and fifth-generation (5G) cellular equipment sourcing.

“The Philippines, through the DICT, has reinforced its cooperation in the field of ICT with Japan. The Philippine government and the government of Japan have a long history of collaboration and the signed MoC will only strengthen our cooperative efforts,” DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said in a statement.

The deal, which the DICT signed on Feb. 19 with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, “aims to encourage and strengthen cooperation and accelerate development and integration in the field of ICT” between the two parties.

The two sides expect to jointly develop broadband infrastructure and services in the Philippines, work towards diversifying the Philippines’ 5G suppliers, and develop capacity-building programs for cybersecurity.

“Further, the MoC will strengthen the cooperation of the two countries for the smooth transition to Digital Terrestrial Television Broadcasting and for the utilization of Emergency Warning Broadcasting System (EWBS) in the Philippines,” the DICT said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile