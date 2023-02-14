KNAUF GYPSUM Philippines, Inc. is seeking zero tariffs on imports of natural gypsum, an input used in the manufacture of construction materials, the Tariff Commission (TC) said.

According to a notice dated Feb. 10 posted on the TC website, the company sought the reduction of the most favored nation (MFN) tariff rate on natural gypsum to 0% from 3%.

“Notice is hereby given that this commission received a petition for reduction in the MFN tariff rate on natural gypsum ASEAN Harmonized Tariff Nomenclature (AHTN) 2022 subheading 2520.10.00 from 3% to 0% filed by Knauf Gypsum Philippines,” the TC said.

According to the TC, it will conduct an investigation into the tariffs imposed on gypsum and anhydrite in line wih Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“Interested parties are requested to submit to the Commission their comments, inputs, and/or positions on the petition for tariff modification on natural gypsum and on the tariff rate of anhydrite, which is another product covered under AHTN 2022 subheading 2520.10.00 on or before Feb. 20,” the TC said.

“The schedule of the public hearing will be announced at a later date,” it added.

Knauf Gypsum Philippines makes gypsum board and jointing compounds. Some of its products include wall, ceiling, jointing, and finishing compounds, acoustic panels, ceiling tiles, and acoustic suspension systems.

Gypsum board is also known as drywall, which is fire resistant. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave