THE Villar group on Tuesday said it is launching the next phase of development for its 3,500-hectare Villar City integrated development to meet future demand.

The next phase of development covers the institutional and recreational needs of the future communities in Villar City, the Villar Group said in an e-mailed statement.

“One year after we launched Villar City, we are now firming up plans for two golf courses, a church, an events arena, a prestigious university, an integrated entertainment complex with a casino, a partnership with a renowned hospital, and more road networks to cut travel time across Cavite and Metro Manila, among other features,” Villar Group Chairman Manuel B. Villar, Jr. said.

“These components will be spread throughout Villar City to cater to the evolving needs not only of today’s market but also those of the next generation of homeowners,” he added.

The Villar Group said that close to 900 hectares out of the 3,500 hectares in Villar City have been activated or developed by its property arm, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. The developed areas consist of neighborhoods, shopping complexes, and offices.

“We’ve only just begun our work. This will take many years—even decades—to complete. But we’re already laying the groundwork, filling up this beautiful blank canvas to create the new center of gravity of Metro Manila,” Mr. Villar said.

Launched in August 2023, Villar City is an emerging megalopolis that links 15 towns and cities across Metro Manila and Cavite. It is planned to be an integrated development that will converge economic, lifestyle, cultural, and leisure activities.

Villar City will feature modern districts including a central business district, a tech valley, university town, and a premier lifestyle hub with leisure and recreational facilities. It will feature 10 million trees, 100 cafes, and pocket parks.

To improve accessibility to Villar City, the Villar Group opened the 10-kilometer, 10-lane Villar Avenue last year that connects Las Piñas, Bacoor, and the university district of Dasmariñas City in Cavite.

Villar-led power and infrastructure conglomerate Prime Asset Ventures, Inc. also previously completed the P3.8-billion acquisition of the four-kilometer Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway.

Last year, the Villar Group also unveiled the 119-hectare Forresta ultra-premium residential project in Alabang. It is being developed by Vista Land’s Brittany brand. The property offers lot sizes from 857 square meters to 1,461 square meters.

The group also opened the Brittany Hotel Villar City in March, catering to the upscale boutique hotel segment. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave