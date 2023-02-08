VEHICLE production in the Philippines rose 10% in 2022, lagging growth rates posted elsewhere in Southeast Asia, according to the ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF).

In a report uploaded on its website, the AAF said Philippine motor vehicle output rose to 92,223 units in 2022.

The growth leaders in the region were Myanmar (62.3%), Malaysia (45.8%), Vietnam (42.3%), Indonesia (31%), and Thailand (11.7%).

It tallied regional production of 4.38 million units in 2022, up 23.9%.

In December, Philippine motor vehicle production increased 57.5% to 8,085 units, making it the growth leader for the month, followed by Malaysia (27.2%), Indonesia (13.4%), Thailand (2.7%), Vietnam (-26.9%), and Myanmar ( -97.9%).

The regional tally was 385,314 units during the month, up 8.9% from a year earlier.

Motor vehicle sales in the Philippines totaled 352,596 units in 2022, up 31.3%, topping the growth rates of Indonesia (18.1%), Thailand (12.6%), Myanmar (-24.4%), and Singapore (-27.8%), but behind those of Malaysia (41.6%) and Vietnam (33%).

The regional sales total for the year was 3.42 million units in 2022, up 22.7%.

In December, the Philippines sold 37,259 units, up 33.8%, with growth rates topping those of Malaysia (17.5%), Indonesia (9%), Thailand (-3.9%), Singapore (-14.2%), Vietnam (-24.5%), and Myanmar (-85.3%).

The regional sales total for December was 340,946 units, up 4.1%.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) has described the industry’s 2022 performance as a sign of recovery from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“CAMPI-Truck Manufacturers Association sales alone exceeded the total industry sales forecast of 336,000 units — strong evidence that the industry has recovered from the impact of the pandemic and other external challenges,” CAMPI President Rommel R. Gutierrez said.

According to the AAF, Philippine motorcycle and scooter production rose 7.8% to 934,685 units in 2022, lagging the growth of Malaysia (38.2%) and Thailand (13.2%).

Regional production of motorcycles and scooters totaled 3.64 million units for the year, up 15.7%.

In December, the Philippines sold 69,439 motorcycles and scooters, up 16.4% from a year earlier, topping the growth rates of Thailand (7.5%) and Malaysia (1.7%).

Philippine motorcycle and scooter sales for the year rose 9% to 1.56 million units, lagging the growth rates of Malaysia (36.9%) and Thailand (11.5%).

Regional sales of motorcycles and scooters in 2022 hit 4.05 million units, up 14%. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave