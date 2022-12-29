PHILIPPINE motor vehicle production in the first 11 months rose 6.9% from a year earlier, according to the ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF).

Philippine motor vehicle production during the period totaled 84,138 units, according to AAF data posted on its website.

The Philippine growth rate lagged those of its neighbors, with Myanmar output rising 134.4%, Vietnam 52.7%, Malaysia 48.2%, Indonesia 32.5%, and Thailand 16.9%.

Regional output was 4.057 million motor vehicles during the period, up 27.4% year on year.

In November, Philippine motor vehicle production rose 48.3% year on year to 10,315 units, according to the AAF.

Philippine vehicle sales during the period rose 31% from a year earlier to 315,337 units.

Sales growth rates in the rest of the main Southeast Asian markets were 44.8% for Malaysia, 43.5% for Vietnam, 22.6% for Thailand, and 19.2% for Indonesia.

Vehicle sales in Singapore and Myanmar dropped 28.8% and 17.2%, respectively during the period.

Unit sales for the region rose 27.2% year on year to 3.134 million units.

In November, Philippine motor vehicle sales rose 32.4% year-on-year to 35,037 units.

Philippine production of motorcycles and scooters during the 11 months rose 7.1% year on year to 865,246 units.

Growth leaders in this category were Malaysia (43.6%) and Thailand (13.8%).

In November, Philippine motorcycle and scooter production rose 18.4% year on year to 94,708 units.

By sales, Philippine motorcycles and scooters shipped in the 11 months 11.2% to 1.45 million unit.

Sales growth leaders for motorcycles and scooters were Malaysia (42.5%) and Thailand (12.8%). — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave