THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) said Tuesday that 24 industrial, commercial and government establishments participating in its energy efficiency and conservation (EEC) program saved about 36.94 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity this year.

“With energy efficiency and conservation as a whole-of-nation approach to reduce consumption and ultimately earn savings, I encourage others also to approach this advocacy creatively and with fervor, especially as we further improve our EEC program,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said in a statement Tuesday.

The DoE said the 24 entities were also able to save 60,912.55 liters of diesel, and 44,059 liters of gasoline.

The DoE said that Circuit Corporate Center One, Robinsons Place Gensan, and North Triangle Depot Commercial Corp. (which trades under the Trinoma brand) saved a combined 16.69 million kWh.

Serendra Retail, CBP Tech Tower, and Glorietta Corporate Center Two realized combined energy savings of 2.40 million kWh.

Ayala Center Cebu District Cooling System Plant, Canon Business Machines, Inc., and Ayala Center Makati District Cooling System Plant had combined energy savings of 5.95 million kWh.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc and Ayala Malls Manila Bay had total combined energy savings of 5.84 million kWh.

Baguio Ayala Land Technohub and Ayala Malls Solenad posted combined energy savings of 4.35 million kWh.

Republic Act No. 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Act of 2019, authorizes EEC programs and encourages the use of energy efficient and renewable-energy technologies.

Mr. Lotilla said that about 36% of all energy is consumed by buildings.

“With increasing urbanization, the number of new buildings (is growing by) more than 20% a year and will continue to do so. So, the efficient use of energy, water, and other resources becomes even more (critical),” Mr. Lotilla said.

He said the government’s own EEC savings as of Dec. 13 amount to P284.93 million.

Mr. Lotilla added that the DoE has also proposed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. a plan to promote energy-efficient and inverter-type technologies in all government agencies, local government units and foreign service posts, which will result in projected savings of 347.42 megawatts (MW) equivalent to P7 bilion.

Mr. Lotilla estimated that 4,241 designated establishments from the commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors are implementing various projects to reduce their energy consumption.

“These projects had a total investment worth P4.5 billion or the equivalent of 491.75 gigawatt-hours of energy savings. We are working to increase these numbers,” he added.

The DoE is counting on the EEC program to cushion the impact of volatile petroleum prices. — Ashley Erika O. Jose