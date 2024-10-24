ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, Inc., the construction arm of the Aboitiz group, has signed a partnership deal with DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. (DBTI), a container port terminal in Mindanao, for the development of a new berth for cement shipments at the Davao International Container Terminal in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

Aboitiz Construction will design and build DBTI’s fifth berth, measuring 200 meters by 18.5 meters, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

DBTI is a joint venture company between Davao International Container Terminal and Philcement Corp.

The facility will serve as a port for cement and other materials and will be equipped with handling and fendering systems, Aboitiz Construction said, adding that it can also accommodate vessels with a deadweight of as much as 60,000 tons.

“This project marks an important step in our ongoing mission to improve logistics in the region and contribute to the region’s economic vitality. We have previously partnered with DICT, and we are excited to renew our commitment to this collaborative journey,” said Aboitiz Construction Chief Operating Officer Ramez Sidhom.

Davao International Container Terminal previously engaged Aboitiz Construction for the construction of its Berth 4 project in 2021.

Its recent partnership with Davao International Container Terminal is expected to be finished within a 10-month period.

“This partnership signals another important milestone between our two groups as this is the fifth project we have undertaken together. For DICT, this is also a significant undertaking as we look to continue diversifying the products and commodities that can be transported directly to the Davao Region,” said DBTI President Ricardo F. Lagdameo.

DICT currently operates a 730-meter berth designated for break bulk and container vessels. The port also has a 20-hectare container yard and a 15-hectare empty container depot. — Ashley Erika O. Jose