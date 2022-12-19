EMPLOYMENT listings site JobStreet said it is offering employers 30 days’ worth of free job postings.

In a statement on Monday, JobStreet said hiring companies that register with its platform will have access to a database of more than 14 million jobseekers in the Philippines.

JobStreet said participants will also be able to use platform features like AI matching, job market insights, and various solutions available to hirers.

“Making hiring decisions and recruiting the right people have been a struggle for enterprises as they transition to the new normal,” it said. “Things have changed since the pandemic and fresh talent has also entered the job market.”

“We are looking to empower hirers to… end the year with great hires and start the year with quality candidates in their companies,” it added.

JobStreet said that its new job posting package scheme “follows a consumable budget-based model.”

The model provides “flexibility,” allowing employers to adjust job postings to their needs, it said.

Workers are expected to turn to job posting platforms at a time of high inflation and underemployment, economists said, with the gig economy and part-time work as one of the options.

“Many Filipinos are taking extra jobs since inflation decreases a person’s purchasing power” Jefferson A. Arapoc, an assistant professor of Economics at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, told BusinessWorld via chat.

“If the government cannot manage surging inflation, we can only expect the number of underemployed people to surge as well,” he added.

“The gig economy has emerged because of the inadequacy of salaries and wages. This is a response of people to make ends meet and maintain purchasing power,” according to John Paolo R. Rivera, an economist at the Asian Institute of Management.

“Companies should understand this especially if they cannot and are not willing to adjust salaries (in line with) inflation,” he said via chat. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza