PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he will pursue more major infrastructure projects after witnessing the signing of two contracts covering the construction of the Metro Manila Subway.

“The signing of these contract packages is a clear demonstration of this administration’s commitment to pursuing big infrastructure projects that will foster growth and revitalize the economy,” he said in a speech during a ceremony in Malacañang.

The two contracts involve the construction of stations and tunnels along Quezon Avenue, East Avenue, Anonas and Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The first contract, designated CP102, is worth P21 billion, and was awarded to the joint venture of Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. and D.M. Consunji, Inc. The P28-billion second contract, known as CP103, was awarded to Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd.

The government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed the ¥253.307-billion second tranche of the loan agreement funding the project in February.

JICA has provided assistance for the project amounting to about P142 billion, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Embassy in Manila.

Once completed in 2028, the project will reduce travel time between Quezon City and Pasay City to 35 minutes from 1 hour and 30 minutes, Mr. Marcos said. It is also projected to benefit more than half a million passengers a day “from as far north as Valenzuela City to as far south as Parañaque City.”

“We hope to reduce the terrible sight of going home at midnight along EDSA and still see people waiting to take the bus,” the President said. “That is the advantage of what the subway could bring.”

Mr. Marcos said his government will focus on railway projects such as the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-7, the Light Rail Transit (LRT)-1 Cavite Extension, and the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Clark Phases 1 and 2, to make the railways a more viable option for commuters. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza