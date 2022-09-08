THE Philippine Statistics Authority said fisheries production in the second quarter rose 5.6% year on year to 1.21 million metric tons (MT), driven by the aquaculture, commercial, and marine municipal fisheries segments.

Marine municipal fisheries rose 14.3% to 281,240 MT, accounting for 23.2% of total fisheries output.

Aquaculture, which accounted for 51.1% of the total, rose 5.8% to 619,460 MT.

Commercial fisheries output was 276,000 MT, up 1.4%. The segment’s output comprised 22.7% of fisheries production.

Production by inland municipal fisheries fell 19.7% to 36,610 MT, accounting for 3.0% of the total.

Of the 20 major species, production was recorded for bigeye tuna (46.7%), squid (37.0%), fimbriated sardines or tunsoy (36.1%), yellowfin tuna (23.6%), seaweed (21.2%), and grouper (20.8%).

Declines were posted by tiger prawn (30.8%), blue crab or alimasag (28.5%), frigate tuna or tulingan (21.9%), and mud crab or alimango (20.9%). — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson