WORLD Cucumber Day falls on Friday, June 14 — and a gin brand is having a “twisted” way of celebrating it.

From June 13 to June 15, Hendrick’s Gin will treat bar goers with a spectrum of peculiar activities. The gin brand by William Grant & Sons is famed for its notes of cucumber and roses. To celebrate its cucumber notes, it brings back the Cucumber Currency Exchange: On June 14, over 50 bars across Metro Manila will allow guests to exchange a cucumber for a Hendrick’s & Tonic. This promo runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with redemptions limited to one per person. Tag a friend, bring a cucumber, and enjoy this refreshing encounter.

Ally Martin, Global Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin told BusinessWorld during a May 30 event, “The idea was to bring to life the quintessential flavor of Britain, which is cucumber sandwiches and rose gardens, and bring that into a bottle of gin.”

Between June 13 and June 15, Hendrick’s Gin will also feature in 11 outlets across the metro with activities including the Hendrick’s Cucumber Spa: a five-minute hand massage with cold towel service, on-the-spot haiku creation, and tarot card readings. Available between 7 and 11 p.m., guests can purchase two Hendrick’s cocktails to receive a token that they can use to redeem these peculiar experiences. The participating outlets are: Lampara, Secreto, Dr. Wine (BGC), Dr. Wine (Poblacion), Apothecary, Guilt PH, Mijo, Papillon, Refuge, Spritz, and The Way Out.

Mr. Martin, meanwhile, suggests having Hendrick’s in a gin and tonic, with a slice of cucumber. “That’s absolutely the perfect way to drink it.”

Some of the participating bars for the Cucumber Currency Exchange are Bhouse, Lampara, Secreto, Dr. Wine (Poblacion), Apothecary, Guilt PH, Mijo Comfort Food and Roof Bar, Papillon, Fauna MNL, OTO, Run Rabbit Run, The Curator, and The Grasshopper Bar (that’s just half of the participating Makati bars). Over in Taguig, there’s St. Louis, Dr. Wine (BGC), Draft Restaurant & Brewery (Uptown), Bolero, Burnt Bean (BGC), and Salt and Ice (BGC). For a complete list of participating bars and outlets, visit https://since1887ph.myshopify.com/pages/refreshing-encounters. — JLG