FOR FATHER’S DAY on June 16, we’ve got a positive smorgasbord of a list of things to do with Dad in the city. These include hotel stays, mall hangouts, and dinners for delivery.

HOTELS AND RESORTS

The Peninsula Manila

The Peninsula Manila presents several ways to honor and celebrate important father figures in life. The hotel has put together special Father’s Day offerings, including brunches, staycations, and a man cave in Salon de Ning’s Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge.

On Father’s Day weekend, many amenities are offered, from the Peninsula Kid’s Afternoon Tea at The Lobby, flexible check-in and check-out with “Peninsula Time,” and buffet breakfast in Escolta with the Family Sleepover Slumbercation offer or the Gallery Club Experience that he can enjoy with benefits like access to The Gallery Club Lounge and a raft of other benefits, including complimentary access to the exclusive five-hours-only, pop-up Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge in Salon de Ning on June 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. where he can relax with complimentary cocktails and pica-pica and win prizes. Room rates start at P16,700 for a Deluxe Room (exclusive of taxes).

Styled to capture the sophisticated feel of a private gentleman’s club, Salon de Ning’s five-hours-only pop-up Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge will offer complimentary male grooming services from Back Alley Barbershop, one-of-a-kind biker rings and jewelry from 13 Lucky Monkeys, men’s grooming from Maverick, eyewear from A.kin and R.E.M, live DJ music from Fatima Sound Practice, menswear from Johnny’s Wear-Alls, skin care from VMV Hypoallergenics, and rare timepieces from Vintage Grail. Innovative cocktails will be served by ARC Botanical Gin. Guests availing of the Father’s Day room packages on June 15 to 16, dining in Escolta for Sunday brunch on Father’s Day, or feasting in Old Manila, Spices, or The Lobby with a minimum spend of P4,400 will enjoy complimentary access to Salon de Ning’s Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge and the chance to win prizes.

At the Escolta Father’s Day Brunch Buffet on June 16, noon to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a selection of dishes made with fresh seasonal ingredients, available at P4,490 per adult, and P2,290 per child (inclusive of taxes). At Spices from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., treat dad to the Tandoori Platter Extravaganza, available at P2,800 (Price is subject to 10% service charge.) At Old Manila and the Lobby, the Salon de Ning promo is available from 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

For inquiries or information on The Peninsula Manila’s Father’s Day offers, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888, ext. 6630 (Rooms Reservations) or 6694 (Restaurant Reservations) or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com for Restaurant Reservations, or visit peninsula.com.

City of Dreams

A celebrity-inspired weekend brunch or dinner awaits dads at the Manila outpost of Nobu at the City of Dreams. At the dedicated Father’s Day brunch on June 16, fathers can enjoy unlimited helpings of Nobu signature items from an all-you-can-eat a la carte menu. The brunch spread also extends to the restaurant’s cabanas, where grilled pork ribs and kushiyaki or skewered and grilled items are prepared on a robata grill, in an al fresco setting.

Nobu Manila’s Father’s Day brunch on June 16 costs P4,388 net per person and includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. For celebrations a day earlier, the regular Nobu brunch for P3,499 net per person is an option. Brunch service is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For dinner celebrations, Nobu Manila offers a seven-course dinner tasting menu (P8,871.43 net per person). The seasonal tasting menu is offered until the end of June. Nobu’s dinner service is from 5 to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Crystal Dragon offers a Father’s Day a la carte menu for lunch and dinner from June 10 to 16. Fathers dining on June 16 will receive a special treat. Crystal Dragon is open daily from noon to 11 p.m.

The Hyatt Regency Manila’s show-kitchen restaurant, The Café, has buffet spreads for the whole family for the occasion. The buffet, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, highlights new stations starting June 10: made-to-order tacos at the Mexican corner, action stations that freshly prepare Caesar salad and roast beef sliders for lunch. Inclusive of free-flowing juices, local draft beer, red and white house wines at lunch (noon to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5:30 to 11 p.m.), the buffet is priced at P1,950 net and P3,150 net, respectively, per person. A breakfast buffet (6:30 to 11 a.m.) is available for P1,400 net per person, which comes with free-flowing coffee and tea.

Spoil dad with a well-deserved staycation at City of Dreams Manila’s Forbes Travel Guide-rated hotels (Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel Manila, and Hyatt Regency Manila), which offer special rates for the occasion starting at P9,698 net for either a King Bed or two Twin-Bed room at Hyatt Regency Manila; P10,700 net for a Nobu deluxe room with city view; and P18,200 net for a Nüwa deluxe room. The overnight stay package is for two adults and two children (12 years old and below), which comes with a complimentary breakfast, fully stocked and replenishable free Maxibar, and a bottle of wine as a welcome amenity. The promotion’s booking period is until June 15, with stay period until June 16. City of Dreams Manila is gifting select fathers who are Melco Club members with P3,000 spa and salon vouchers for June 16. Eligible patrons will be notified through SMS to claim their gift, which they can redeem at Nobu Spa, Posh Nails, and Dear Sundays from June 15 to 16. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Conrad Manila

Conrad Manila pays tribute to dads with a special array of culinary offers and experiences.

Bru Coffee Bar’s “A Tribute to Fatherhood” spread features Father’s Day-themed grab-and-go confections. Pastries start at P200 net and whole cakes start at P1,900 net, available until June 16.

The family can enjoy lunch or dinner buffet at Brasserie on 3 which will have a photo booth and live band performances for the occasion. Lunch or dinner buffet for dad is on the house when dining with four full paying guests — this is an exclusive offer running from June 15 to 16. Lunch buffet (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) is priced at P2,750 net per person, while the dinner buffet (6 to 10 p.m.) is at P3,888 net per person.

China Blue by Jereme Leung elevates Father’s Day celebration with its Feast Fit for a King offering. Available for lunch and dinner from June 15 to 16, the Lauriat menu can be enjoyed at P4,998 net per person. A minimum of five people is required for every reservation.

At the C Lounge, check out the beer flight, paired with the outlet’s signature croissant bun cheeseburger. This is available from 5 to 9 p.m. from June 10 to 30, for P1,288 ++.

For inquiries, call 8833-9999, e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com or visit https://eatdrinkhilton.com/brasserie-on-3-conrad-manila/.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas celebrates fathers with a month-long value-packed promotion. These include special room rates at P3,999 net (room only) and P4,999 net (with breakfast buffet for two). Welcome amenities include a choice of either an oversized Father’s Day chocolate chip cookie or two bottles of beer with peanuts. He also gets a Richmonde neck pillow, 20% off on food & beverage orders at Richmonde Café, The Exchange, and from Room Service, 20% off on massage services, and use of the Health Club’s gym and heated indoor pool. If staying on June 15 or 16, the family also gets 20% off on the Father’s Day Lunch Buffet at the Richmonde Café. This package is available until June 30.

Meanwhile, the Richmonde Café throws a Flavor Fest for Dad buffet on June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at P1,595 net per person. Big families get more savings with the 4+1 Deal where for every four persons paying the regular buffet rate, another person gets to eat for free. Children five years old and below also dine for free while those six to 12 years old get 50% off.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas is located at 21 San Miguel Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. For inquiries, call 0917-859-7914 or email stay@richmondeortigas.com.

Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

The Eastwood Richmonde Hotel also celebrates fathers with a month-long promotion. Special room rates start at P5,800 net and include an in-room massage service for dad, breakfast buffet for two, welcome drinks for two (a choice of coffee, tea, or iced tea), a 20% discount on food and beverage orders during their stay, and use of the hotel’s gym and pool. With the hotel’s recent renovation, all rooms are now equipped with smart TVs and there are now pet-friendly suites. This promotion is available for stays from June 14 to 17.

At the Eastwood Café+Bar, the Father’s Day Lunch Buffet runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., an eat-all-you-can affair for P1,799 net, inclusive of citrus mango iced tea and coffee or tea. Dads get a glass of red or white wine, a special token, and a chance to eat for free with the 4+1 Deal, where if four persons at the table pay full price, his buffet is on the house. Children six to 12 years old get 50% off while those five and below dine free of charge. The Eastwood Café+Bar is also serving a Father’s Day Set Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. The three-course meal comes in three sets: the US Rib Eye Set, priced at P1,950 net; the Sea Bass Set at P1,650 net; and the Salmon Wellington Set at P1,650 net. Each set comes with roasted pumpkin garlic cream soup, sansrival cheesecake and red velvet, and choice of citrus mango iced tea, glass of red or white wine, or bottle of Smirnoff Mule, plus a giveaway for dad.

The Eastwood Richmonde Hotel is located at 17 Orchard Road, Eastwood City, Bagumbayan, Quezon City. To reserve or inquire, call 8570-7777 or 0917-521-6867 or email stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com.

Newport World Resorts

This June, Newport World Resorts salutes all dads, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and father figures. Casa Buenas at the Newport Garden Wing prepares the Rey De La Casa Father’s Day Special which is best shared by the family or up to five persons. It is available for P6,000 net until June 30. For reservations, call 7908-8988 and 0917-878 8312, or e-mail casa.buenas@newportworldresorts.com.

Meanwhile, The Best Steak special menu from the Garden Wing Cafe at Newport Garden Wing is available for a salad and steak experience until June 30 starting at P550 net. To avail of this offer, contact 7908-8889 or customerservice@newportworldresorts.com.

Yamazato, the signature fine dining restaurant of Hotel Okura Manila, is offering a Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki which will be available for lunch and dinner on June 15 and 16 for P3,900++ per person.

The Hilton Manila offers a buffet at Kusina Sea Kitchens on June 15 and 16 which includes free-flow Crazy Carabao beer. The Feast for Fathers buffet at Kusina is priced at P2,800++ per person for lunch and P3,000++ per person for dinner.

Dad’s Big Sunday Lunch at the Marriott Cafe serves a grazing portal complemented by rum-based and flavored wine cocktails for P3,800 net per person on Father’s Day.

Sheraton Manila Hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, S Kitchen, has a variety of meaty dishes for P3,888 net per person on June 16.

Holiday Inn Express Manila – Newport City is offering a Dad’s Day Out package for P4,900 net. An overnight staycation package includes two P500 Cinema cards with free popcorn. It is available until June 29 only.

For more information, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

The hotel’s Cantonese restaurant, Lung Hin, has put together its best dishes for Father’s Day. From June 6 to 16, the entire family can enjoy a 10-course meal. Meanwhile, at Cucina, father’s get a complimentary meal when accompanied by four full-paying adults. The children under seven may dine free of charge.

Café Pronto designed a balanced treat with bittersweet notes of Gianduja Chocolate, paired with a cappuccino crème brulee in one six-inch cake, available from June 6 to 16, for P1,850 net.

Connect Lounge’s burgers are all dad’s at 20% off. Dine from June 6 to 16 as a group of three with him, and enjoy a burger at a discounted price, for a maximum of two burgers per receipt.

Nightly until June 16, Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge offers a Whiskey and Chocolate Truffle pairing to toast Dad. Pairing starts at P490++. For inquiries, call 7720-7777.

MALLS

Robinsons Malls

This Father’s Day, check out PlayLab, the country’s first digital playground, at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Galleria South, and Robinsons Galleria Cebu. At the cinemas, buy two tickets from Robinsons Movieworldand get one free ticket plus free popcorn and drinks. If your dad loves cars, take him to Robinsons Magnolia from June 10 to 16 for the outdoor camping-themed car exhibit by Black Rhino and Concept One, in collaboration with True Value.

There will be performances at Robinsons Malls’ RMusic Fest, with a lineup including Chito Miranda of Parokya ni Edgar at Robinsons Gapan on June 15, Zack Tabudlo at Robinsons Las Piñas on June 30, and The Juans at Robinsons Tuguegarao on June 22 and Robinsons Gen Tri on June 29.

Other attractions to visit include Winter Magic at Robinsons Galleria and Dinosaur Alive at Robinsons Butuan until July 7.

Robinsons Malls will also have Dad’s Corner and Treats for Dad, spaces and booths where surprises and prizes await. Fathers will also receive a special blessing during Holy Mass on June 15 and 16 at Robinsons Malls chapels.

Select Robinsons Malls also have something planned for food delivery riders. Dad riders will get to enjoy free snacks and refreshments on Father’s Day Weekend in select malls.

SM Malls

Father’s Day at SM gets greener over at ACE Express. One can find a variety of sustainable gifts through SM Green Finds: Firefly Solar Lights, ACE LED Bulbs, Watergate Shower Sets which save water, Ramgo Potting Mix, Asahi DC Fans (which use less power but still provide strong airflow), making them great for those hot and humid days. Visit ACE Express at the SM Store.

Glorietta

Over at Glorietta, from June 15 to 16, customers who present a minimum purchase receipt of P4,000 can claim their Brick & Beef Pack, a steak build kit. On June 16, present a minimum purchase receipt of P1,000 to join a photo frame-building activity. For all new Zing members, head to the concierge booth on June 16 and flash your membership card to claim exclusive rewards. These include customizable caps for dads and kids. Upload a pic with your Dad with Glorietta as the background and tag @iloveglorietta for a chance to be one of 10 lucky winners who will receive prizes from Glorietta’s partner merchants.

RESTAURANTS/BAKERIES

Goldilocks

Make Father’s Day more special with the new Goldilocks Coffee Layered Crunch. The cake has five layers: a base made of a dense chocolate brownie, a whipped cream layer on top of the brownie, a middle layer of classic mocha chiffon, then coffee mousse, and topped off by a layer of sweet and chewy cashew praline crunch. The new cake is available at P699 in stores or via GrabFood, FoodPanda or www.goldilocksdelivery.ph.

Mang Inasal

Enjoy the Feast for Daddy promo at Mang Inasal. For families of two to three, enjoy the Buddy Fiesta Combo at Mang Inasal for ₱499. This deal includes two pieces of Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, two sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, two Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo 8 oz add-ons, and three small-sized drinks.

For larger families of four to six, the Family Fiesta Combo is perfect at ₱949. It features three pieces of Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, six sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, four Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo 8 oz add-ons, and six small drinks.

The Feast for Daddy promo is available nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until June 30. For an even bigger feast, order other Mang Inasal Fiesta Favorites via delivery, including the Buddy Fiesta, Family Fiesta, and Palabok Party Size. Visit www.manginasal.ph for the latest news, and https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals.

Pizza Hut

For a hassle-free celebration on June 16, Pizza Hut is now taking orders for Father’s Day in advance. Place your order anytime until June 15 for pick-up and delivery orders worth P1,100 and up (excluding delivery charge), and Pizza Hut will deliver the order on June 16, not later than 5 p.m. Order ahead of time for Father’s Day and get six pieces of WingStreet Buffalo wings for free with a minimum order of P1,100 (excluding delivery charge). This applies to orders placed until June 15 for delivery on Father’s Day. Pizza Hut’s Father’s Day Advanced Order promo is available exclusively via the Pizza Hut website at www.pizzahut.com.ph, the Pizza Hut Mobile App, available for Android and iOS, and the 8911-1111 hotline.

Pizza Hut has also come out with the Hut Picks for Dad combos, available until June 24. The Hut Meal for Four set is priced at P1,499 and comes with one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, one Large Spaghetti Bolognese, eight pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, and either one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in orders or one Pepsi 1.5L for delivery. There’s the Hut Meal for 6-8, priced P2,299 which comes with one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, one Large Pepperoni and Mushroom Panalo Pan Pizza, one Large Spaghetti Bolognese, six WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings and six WingStreet Honey BBQ wings, and either one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in orders or one Pepsi 1.5L for delivery. Finally, there’s the Triple Hut Treat set. It comes with one Pan Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, one Mega Crunch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, and one Stuffed Crust Hawaiian Supreme Pizza, all for P999 for Regular and P1,499 for Large.

Pizza Hut’s Hut Picks for Dad combos are available for dine-in and takeout orders in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide; and for delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph, and the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.