DELL TECHNOLOGIES has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-supported commercial laptops, workstations, and wireless headset in the Philippines, with the products targeted to boost employee productivity amid the rise of hybrid work.

“I think we all know how AI has changed the way we work, the way we even play games, the way our lives are going through day after day. And we think it’s just starting. That’s the reason why we’re very bullish. We’re making huge investments in the AI space,” Dell Technologies Philippines, Inc. (Dell Philippines) Country General Manager Ronnie Latinazo said at a briefing on Tuesday.

“We know that the hybrid workforce is going to just increase more and more. Companies are trying to figure out how they want to manage and set up their workforce. We’re here to help companies prepare for the future of the modern workplace. So, we’re making a big bet on AI,” he added.

Dell Philippines launched the Latitude 7350 Detachable, a laptop which features an 8-megapixel HDR camera. It is now available at a starting price of P165,000.

The new Latitude portfolio also include updates across the 5000, 7000, and 9000 series devices, including the Latitude 7350/7450 Ultralights. The Latitude 7450 is has a starting price of P92,500.

Also launched were the new mobile and fixed Precision workstations.

In particular, the Precision 5490 features the combined AI-engine central processing unit (CPU), integrated Intel Arc graphics graphics processing unit (GPU), and a low-power AI engine neural processing unit (NPU) with Intel AI Boost and Intel vPro options. The laptop has a 16:10 display with up to QHD+, 100% standard RGB (red, green, blue) colorspace, 500 nits brightness, and PremierColor.

Precision 5490 mobile workstations are available starting at P245,000.

The new PCs are equipped with NPUs equipped with an AI acceleration engine that can take on more dedicated AI tasks, taking the load off of the CPU and the GPU.

The NPU offloads capabilities like auto framing, background blur and eye-tracking through the Intel Core Ultra processors, providing up to 38% more battery life.

Users can also create generative AI (GenAI) images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image model.

Dell is also working with CrowdStrike and Intel to off-load security functions onto the device via the NPU, improving threat detection.

Meanwhile, the PCs also feature improved uptime via the the ProSupport Suite, as Dell’s SupportAssist technology can use telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention.

“This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues, and more across their entire fleet of PCs,” the company said.

Dell Philippines has also made ProSupport Suite for PCs with self-healing capabilities and Digital Employee Experience Services for GenAI available in the Philippines.

The company is also looking to make AI-supported PCs available for the consumer segment, it said.

“Consumer devices are also extremely personal devices. But at the end of the day, they are all productivity devices. And this is a technology that helps you make your device more productive,” Dell Technologies South Asia and Emerging Markets Client Solutions Group Senior Director and General Manager Rakesh Mandal told reporters at the event.

He added that the company is also looking at integrating GenAI into its future products.

Meanwhile, Dell Philippines also launched five new headsets equipped with AI-driven noise canceling technology.

“The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) features AI-based noise-canceling microphones that distinguishes human speech signals from background noises from both the user and their audience and adjusts the level of noise cancelation based on the user’s environment,” it said.

The sensor can perform tasks like mute or unmute, and pause or play, as long as either earcup is lifted. The headset also has touch controls. — Aaron Michael C. Sy