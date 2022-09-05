THE Department of Migrant Workers said it has started taking applications to fill a German requirement for 600 registered nurses, for deployment to hospitals and elderly care centers, the German Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Monday.

Applicants must hold a German language proficiency of B1 or B2, or may undergo language training to be paid for and organized by the German government.

Eligible applicants must also have at least one year of experience in hospitals, rehabilitation centers or care institutions.

Under the government-to-government arrangement, benefits for selected applicants including free translation of recognition documents and certifications, paid travel expenses, including visa and airfare, assistance in finding accommodation in Germany, and a bonus of €250 for obtaining A2 and B1 certification after a first examination.

Trainee nurses will receive between €1,040 and €1,200 a month, while fully qualified nurses will receive €2,500.

The Philippines has an annual cap of 7,000 nurses for overseas deployment. There are currently around 6,000 Filipino nurses in Germany.

The Philippines and Germany are partners in the Triple Win Project, which began in 2013. Some workers under the program have since risen to higher positions, while others have elected to pursue further academic studies.

The German Embassy has said that demand for nursing staff may rise to 200,000 over the next 10 years. In 2021, the German Hospital Association reported 14,000 vacant positions for registered nurses in clinics and 8,000 in intensive care units.

The embassy has posted more information on the qualifications and documentary requirements for applicants on its Facebook page and website.

Applicants must meet a Sept. 30 deadline to submit their requirements to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Central Office in the Ortigas district. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan