THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday that the government has received assurances from the Japanese government of continued support for the Philippines’ infrastructure program.

“Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa… (gave assurances of) the Japanese government’s continued support for the Philippine government’s infrastructure push… under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The Japanese ambassador met with Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan on Aug. 17.

The two “talked on coordinating bilaterally” and to bring more infrastructure projects “to fruition,” the department said.

According to Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) currently supports 13 big-ticket infrastructure projects in the Philippines, including the widening of the 23-kilometer Arterial Road (Plaridel) Bypass Project Phase 3 in Bulacan.

JICA also supports the improvement and maintenance of about 1,184-kilometer of arterial national roads and the 30-kilometer Central Luzon Link Expressway Project.

It is also backing the construction of the 45.5-kilometer Davao City Bypass project.

“Japan has been, and continues to be, the largest donor of official development assistance in the Philippines, with grants, loans and technical assistance provided all over the country since 1966,” the DPWH said.

The department noted that Marawi City has benefited from a ¥2-billion (P970 million) donation/grant for the design and construction of the 18.97-kilometer Marawi Transcentral Road Phase 1 under the “Program for the Support to Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Marawi City.”

“This last quarter of 2022, a workshop on construction and operation and maintenance of road tunnels will be held with the goal of providing a strong foundation for joint venture enterprises between Japanese and Philippine businesses,” the DPWH said. — Arjay L. Balinbin