THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has completed a roadmap to 2036 seeking to make the agri-fishery machinery assembly and manufacturing industry more competitive.

The roadmap’s short-term goals are collaboration and partnerships within the industry, a phase running between 2022 and 2026.

The medium-term phase — 2027 to 2031 — focuses on raising competitiveness, while the 2022-2036 portion targets machinery exports and the development of green technology and hybrid technology.

Policy recommendations include the establishment of regional manufacturing networks and hubs to supply the machinery needs of the industry and strengthening regional research and development networks to address the mechanization needs of the industry.

The program also seeks to strengthen the quality inspection process and improve welding, machining and other manufacturing steps.

The DA also said that it will seek out joint ventures and licensing agreements with foreign manufacturing firms to speed up localization of agri-fisheries machinery deemed important to domestic farming. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson