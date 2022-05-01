THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is currently facilitating the Philippine expansion of US healthcare information technology outsourcer Anthem, Inc.

In a statement on Sunday, the DTI said Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez met with Anthem Executives led by Rajat Puri, chief operating officer of the firm’s Diversified Business Group, and Stella Aquino, strategic operations head, to discuss the company’s expansion.

According to the DTI, Anthem seeks to continue growing its operations and is also exploring opportunities in the pharmaceutical technology sector, adding that the company is narrowing its search down to Iloilo, which it considers to have a strong nursing talent base.

“Infrastructure development in the countryside will mean better economic activities and more opportunities in other areas of the country,” Mr. Lopez said.

Anthem is one of the biggest health benefits firms in the US. Its operations in the Philippines began in November 2018 with its Global In-House Center project, which trades as Legato Health Technologies Philippines, Inc. The project took in investment of P950 million and employed 1,000 staff initially.

“Anthem has established offices in Bonifacio Global City and Iloilo and currently has grown its workforce to over 8,000 in just four years,” the DTI said.

Mr. Lopez said US investments in the Philippines are growing, particularly in green metals mineral processing, renewable energy storage systems, and digital infrastructure.

He added that the Philippines is seeking to attract foreign investors in light of the recent economic reforms, such as the amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investment Act, and Retail Trade Liberalization Act.

“With the Duterte administration’s continued push for major economic reforms, supplemented by the country’s sound policies and systems in place, we are beginning to see increasing interest in many new sectors such as those related to telecommunications, broadband, interconnectivity, satellite services, and other digital infrastructure such as data centers for hyperscalers and the corresponding renewable energy projects that are expected to serve as the source of power for these projects,” Mr. Lopez said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave