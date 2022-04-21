THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it set a capital expenditure budget of P160 billion for 2021-2025, in capital expenditure for transmission projects and facility improvements.

It said in a statement that the investment plan was filed with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) as part of its submissions for the 5th Regulatory Period (2021 to 2025).

Of the total, P111.4 billion will go to transmission projects, with the remainder paying for information technology infrastructure development, substation and transmission line enhancements, and system operations expansions.

The NGCP plans to develop three major 500/230 kilovolt (kV) drawdown substations in Taguig City; Marilao, Bulacan; and Silang, Cavite to support expected load growth in Metro Manila.

Other 230/115kV substations will be buit in Antipolo City, Navotas City, and Pasay City, along with two new transmission corridors — the Taguig-Silang 500kV and Taguig-Taytay 230kV lines.

Transmission projects within and around Metro Manila include the Pasay 230kV Substation, Manila 230kV Substation, Marilao Extra High Voltage Substation, New Antipolo 230kV Substation, Taguig Extra High Voltage Substation, Taguig-Taytay 230kV Transmission Line, and Taguig-Silang 500kV Transmission Line.

“NGCP continues to invest in undertakings for the improvement of the power transmission grid. We are also working on applying smart grid technologies to ensure reliable, efficient, and safe operations and create a world-class transmission network,” it said. — Ram Christian S. Agustin