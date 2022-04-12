THE Department of Energy’s (DoE) Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB) said it extended by a month the deadline for all Designated Establishments (DEs) to submit their energy consumption reports.

In a notice issued by the EUMB, all industrial, commercial and transport establishments required to submit energy consumption reports on or before April 15 can hand them in by May 15 without penalty.

April 15 is a public holiday.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 2020-05-0001, DEs with an annual energy consumption of at least 100,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) are required to submit an Annual Energy Efficiency and Conservation Report (AECR), and an Annual Energy Utilization Report (AEUR).

These establishments are also required to report their Energy Management Systems (EnMS) concepts and practices, and have been encouraged by the department to have their EnMS systems certified.

A DE consuming 500,000 kWh to 4 million kWh is classified as Type 1 DE and must employ an Energy Conservation Officer (ECO), while Type 2 DEs reporting annual energy consumption higher than 4 million kWh must have an Energy Manager (EM).

Registered ECOs and EMs can either be employees or third-party service providers from an Energy Service Company (ESCO).

DEs that are complying for the first time can also submit consumption data from 2016- 2020 alongside their AECR and AEUR.

Last week, the EUMB conducted a spot check of the Albay provincial government for its compliance with Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) best practices.

“As the government should be in the forefront of practicing EEC, I laud the province of Albay for exhibiting excellence in the implementation of sustainable energy systems,” Energy Secretary Alfonso C. Cusi said.

The provincial government showcased solar-powered streetlights, the use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and scheduled fan mode for air-conditioning units during the visit.

“The DoE is actively pushing all the government instrumentalities in realizing the dream of EEC as our way of life,” Mr. Cusi said. — Ram Christian S. Agustin