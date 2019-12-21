Duterte’s approval rating rose to record — Dominguez

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duerte’s approval rating jumped to a “historical high” in December, one of his economic managers said on Friday, citing a poll by Pulse Asia Research, Inc.

The president’s rating climbed 9 points to 87% from a quarter earlier, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III told reporters.

“This is the first time ever at this point in any administration that a president has reached this high,” the Finance cheif said. This is a historical high note,” he added.

The poll also showed that Mr. Duterte’s disapproval rating had declined by 3 points to 5%.

Nationwide, Mr. Duterte’s approval rate was highest in Mindanao at 98%, up from 92%. Visayas gave him 93%, which was also higher than 84% in the past quarter..

But his approval rating in the National Capital Region slipped by 2 points to 78%, while his rating rose to 83% from 69% for the rest of Luzon. — Beatrice M. Laforga