PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed an order creating an inter-agency board that will provide policy direction on reforms in local property valuation and tax collection.

The Asian Development Bank last year gave the Philippine government a $26.5-million loan for the Local Governance Reform project, which aims to boost local government revenue by improving property tax management.

“There is a need to convene an interagency body that will set the policy direction of the project, and ensure proper complementation, cooperation and coordination of executing and implementing agencies, and relevant stakeholders,” according to Administrative Order 40, which was signed on April 27.

The board will be headed by the Finance chief, with members from the National Economic and Development Authority and Budget, Interior and Local Government and Information and Communications Technology departments.

The board will boost institutional development and policy support for property valuation and implement property tax valuation database and information systems, according to the order. — Kyle Aristophere T.. Atienza