PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed laws allowing several firms and a local government to operate radio stations for 25 years. Mr. Duterte granted his hometown, Davao City, a permit to “construct, install, and operate and maintain” radio broadcasting stations both for commercial and public interests. The city, which has already been running a community radio station since Feb. 2020, must secure permits and licenses from the National Telecommunications Commission to construct and operate its stations or facilities. Private firms also given permit include Instant Data, Inc., Palawan Brodcasting Corp., and Highland Broadcasting Corp. The President also signed a law renewing the broadcast franchise of the University of the Philippines System for another 25 years. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza