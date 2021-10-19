President Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed into law a measure regulating the domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry, setting standards for one of the country’s key energy sources.

Republic Act 11592 or the LPG Industry Regulation Act, enacted on Oct. 14, sets best practices for local industry players such as importers, bulk suppliers, distributors, haulers, refillers, trademark owners, marketers, dealers and retail outlets.

Under the law, the industry must come up with a cylinder exchange and swapping program within six months of its enforcement to allow consumers to buy any LPG brand of their choice.

Unsafe LPG cylinders or cartridges will be retired to prevent LPG-related explosions and other accidents.

The law penalizes underfilling of LPG cylinders, tapering with markings and selling adulterated LPG.

The Energy department will use the rest to enforce the law. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza