Duterte says he’s not answerable to ICC

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Friday said he would never answer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his administration’s deadly war on drugs.

In a speech, the president said the court should not interfere with his anti-illegal drug campaign, which is supported by majority of Filipinos despite international criticism.

“I will never answer any question coming from you,” Mr. Duerte said, adding that he wasn’t afraid of the tribunal. “I am responsible to the Filipino.”

The ICC, from which the Philippines withdrew this year, is probing the drug war situation in the Philippines for alleged human rights violations.

Mr Duterte defended the killings done under his administration. He said human rights groups had failed to focus on the lives destroyed by drug traffickers.

He said he wanted to face human rights activists in court. “I want to debate with you what ills this country and I will be happy to answer you.”









Philippine police have said they have killed about 6,000 people in illegal drug raids, many of them resisting arrest. Some local nongovernmental organizations and the national Commission on Human Rights have placed the death toll at more than 27,000. — Gillian M. Cortez