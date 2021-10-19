PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has appointed Jesus Melchor V. Quitain as his new chief presidential legal counsel, according to Malacañang.

Palace Spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. told a televised news briefing Tuesday that Mr. Quitain will replace Salvador S. Panelo, who is running for senator in the 2022 elections.

Mr. Quitain became the officer-in-charge of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President in 2018 when Mr. Dutere’s long-time aide, Christopher Lawrence T. Go, ran for senator in the 2019 elections. He also served as city administrator of Davao City when Mr. Duterte was mayor.

Mr. Roque said the President has yet to name officials who will assume the Cabinet posts vacated by Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gringo B. Honasan and Agrarian reform Sec. John R. Castriciones, who are also vying for a senate seat. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza