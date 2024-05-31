PACIFIC Online Systems Corp. is set to secure a five-year lease with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for an e-lotto platform.

The company received a notice from the PCSO on Wednesday saying it had been chosen as the only qualified bidder for the contract for a web-based app for electronic lotto.

“As the single calculated bid, the submitted bid will be subjected to a post-qualification review by the PCSO’s special bids and awards committee,” Pacific Online said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“Should there be no issues raised during the post-qualification, it is expected that the PCSO special bids and awards committee will be issuing its notice of award,” it added.

Pacific Online provides and manages online lottery systems, terminals and software for the Philippine gaming industry.

It has been providing technical and market expertise in the distribution of lottery products in the country in partnership with the PCSO for more than two decades.

Pacific Online shares fell by 1.03% or five centavos to close at P4.80 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave