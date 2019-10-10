DoT-11 gets P10M NCAA fund for regional cultural center masterplan

THE DEPARTMENT of Tourism-Region 11 (DoT-11) has been granted a P10-million fund by the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCAA) for a masterplan on the development of a Davao Region cultural hub. “This is our priority, to really focus on culture and its values. Our region is a niche in traditions, expressions, and this is something that is really uniquely Davao Region. This is our identity as Davaoeños and sets us apart from other parts of the Philippines and regions,” DoT 11 Regional Director Tanya R. Tan said during the agreement signing with NCAA Deputy Executive Director Marichu G. Tellano, Monday. The masterplan would include cultural profiles and inventory, architectural and engineering designs, feasibility studies, and activities and programs that would sustain the establishment of a cultural center. Ms. Tellano said they are hoping that the plan would be completed by March 2020. “We are expecting that it is really a professional planning, study, and even the design,” she said. The cultural hub is envisioned as a venue for regular arts-related activities and events, repository of traditional and contemporary arts and archival materials, and site for knowledge-management and skills sharing, among others. Ms. Tan said they have identified areas in Mintal and near Malagos for the center’s location. — Maya M. Padillo