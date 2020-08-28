DoH reports 3,999 new COVID cases, 91 fatalities

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 3,999 new positive cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing the total number of cases close to 210,000.

In its case bulletin on Friday, the DoH said “A total of 3,999 confirmed cases are reported based on the total tests done by 101 out of 110 current operational labs.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 28 is now 209,544, with 71,745 of those active cases.

Despite the increase, the DoH said 91.2% of the cases are mild while 6.8% are asymptomatic. Severe cases are at 0.8% of the total and critical cases, 1.2%.

The health department also reported 510 additional recoveries Friday, making the recovery count 134,474. Deaths are at 3,325, with today’s additional mortalities at 91.

The DoH also reported the country’s hospital capacity, with 50% of 1,700 ICU beds occupied as of Aug. 27. There is also 52% availability of 13,000 isolation beds; and 50% availability of 5,300 ward beds.

However hospital capacity in Metro Manila is higher than the national average with 69% of ICU beds occupied; 70% of isolation beds occupied; 76% of ward beds occupied. — Gillian M. Cortez









