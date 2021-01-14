DITO CME, CloudSwyft to launch online learning platform

DITO CME Holdings Corp., the communications, media and entertainment arm of the Udenna Group, is set to launch an online learning platform called the Luna Academy.

Luna Academy is expected to provide “cost-effective” access to certifications and diplomas from known technology firms such as “Microsoft, AWS and Alibaba alongside the most prestigious local universities for our countrymen,” Dito CME President Eric R. Alberto said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The company, led by Dennis A. Uy, recently entered into a joint venture agreement with education technology firm CloudSwyft.

The online learning platform that they will develop will be “initially anchored on job-ready digital skills.”

Luna Academy will facilitate “the timely upskilling of a generation of Filipinos,” Dito CME noted.

“We endeavor to launch a range of job-ready courses and certificates to the whole population in the coming months. However, we will not stop there. We are working tirelessly to establish an extensive program that will link all successful learners, should they be interested, to exciting employment and internship opportunities with the leading global and local corporations in the Philippines,” Mr. Alberto said.

The listed firm saw its attributable net income for the first nine months of 2020 grow 38.73% to P69.95 million from the previous year’s P50.42 million.

Dito CME shares on Wednesday closed 1.003% higher at P12.08 apiece. — Arjay L. Balinbin