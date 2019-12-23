Diesel, kerosene prices to go up

OIL companies will not adjust gasoline prices for the second straight week, but they will impose a hefty increase for diesel and kerosene.

In separate advisories on Monday, oil companies said diesel prices would go up by P1.15 a liter, and kerosene by P1.05 a liter.

For most of them, the price increases will take effect at 6:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The companies that sent their advisories included Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Seaoil Philippines, Inc., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., PTT Philippines Corp. and Total Philippines Corp.

Cleanfuel will be among the last to adjust fuel prices at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. — Victor V. Saulon