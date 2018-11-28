DFA opens consular office in Tagum City

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened another consular office in Mindanao on Wednesday, located in Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte province. It is located at the 4th floor of the GMall of Tagum shopping center. Appointments for passport applications and renewals may be obtained online through www.passport.gov.ph/appointment. At yesterday’s opening, the new DFA office offered services to 100 clients, exclusive for persons with disability, pregnant women, solo parents, and senior citizens.