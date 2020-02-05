Advertisement

DepEd suspends school field trips, big events in response to nCoV threat

Student scientists and innovators gather during the 2019 National Science and Technology Fair (NSTF) held February in Tagaytay. This year’s NSTF, set Feb 18-22 in the same venue, is one of the national activities suspended amid the novel coronovirus threat. — DEPED

THE DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) has ordered the suspension of all national and regional activities as well as field trips and other off-campus activities to minimize the risk of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) spread. “Upon advice of DoH (Department of Health), all national and regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, divisions, and/or regions are suspended,” reads a memorandum signed by Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones and issued late Tuesday. The major events postponed are the National Science and Technology Fair on Feb. 18-22 in Tagaytay; National Festival of Talents on 17-21 in Ilagan, Isabela; and the National Schools Press Conference on 17-21 in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. DepEd, which has authority over primary and secondary school systems, will “periodically evaluate” and announce further suspensions depending on the nCoV situation.

DISTRICT LEVEL
Meanwhile, all activities planned under the schools division and district levels, which means a gathering involving several schools, “are highly discouraged,” according to the memo. “Organizers are advised to seek the recommendation of local health authorities should the activities push through,” it added. — MSJ









