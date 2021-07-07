THE ENVIRONMENT department called for more detailed monitoring of and reporting on sewage collection, treatment and disposal by ships, in aid of efforts to restore Manila Bay.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said that Undersecretary Benny D. Antiporda made the proposal in a recent meeting with the coast guard, shipyard associations and vessel owners.

“We cannot track the vessels if they discharge it within Manila Bay or outside the bay. Maybe we could come up with something that could safeguard the bay from discharges,” he was quoted as saying.

Leovigildo G. Panopio, Central Luzon Commodore of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), said that the PCG is “taking marine protection seriously.”

He said there is currently an ongoing review of the coast guard’s memorandum circulars (MCs).

PCG Lieutenant Precious Lonie Z. Omalsa said the discharge of wastewater in Manila Bay violates a PCG MC.

Under PCG MC 10-14, ships discharging treated sewage must do so at a distance of more than four nautical miles from the nearest shoreline.

Meanwhile, vessels discharging untreated wastewater must do so more than 12 nautical miles from the nearest shoreline.

Mr. Omalsa cited vessels that have discharged waste within three nautical miles of Bataan and four nautical miles of Metro Manila. — Angelica Y. Yang