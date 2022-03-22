THE Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) has been excluded from the list of government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) subject to the rules of Republic Act (RA) 10149.

The Governance Commission for GOCCs said RA 10149, or the GOCC Governance Act of 2011, excludes state universities and colleges from its jurisdiction.

The DAP, as a higher education institution, should be considered a state university or college and is not covered under the law, the commission said in Memorandum Order 2022-04 published on Tuesday.

The commission oversees all GOCCs, government financial institutions, and government corporate entities. It has no jurisdiction over the central bank, cooperatives, local water districts, economic zone authorities and research institutions.

The DAP is included in the Commission on Higher Education’s list of schools authorized to offer undergraduate and graduate courses.

The academy offers courses and training sessions, and runs a graduate school in public and development management.

The exclusion of the academy can be reevaluated if there are any changes to the circumstances of the institution, the Governance Commission for GOCCs said. — Jenina P. Ibañez