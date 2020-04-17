InfographicsSpecial Reports COVID-19 Cases in ASEAN April 17, 2020 | 12:53 pm Advertisement Font Size A A A As of April 16, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries recorded a total of 22,869 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, with 975 deaths, and 6,151 recoveries. SPOTLIGHT Banking & Finance Think long-term for your financial security Some opportunities only come once in a lifetime. With the release of CIMB Bank Philippines’ (CIMB Bank PH) new ‘One Shot at Love’ short... Advertisement Advertisement