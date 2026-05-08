CONCENTRIX Philippines said it is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven services through the launch of an immersive experience center and a new operations site in Quezon City.

During a launch event on Thursday, the global technology and services company unveiled iX360, an immersive experience center designed to showcase AI-powered platforms, automation tools, and analytics solutions for clients.

“iX360 represents how we are bringing intelligent experience to life where strategy, technology, and human ingenuity come together to create real business impact,” said Amit Jagga, executive vice-president and chief business officer of Concentrix Philippines.

The company said the facility will allow clients and employees to test technologies through simulated business applications, including AI-enabled tools and analytics platforms.

Among the technologies featured at the center are iX Hello, Concentrix’s enterprise AI assistant, and iX Hero, an AI-powered workspace platform.

Concentrix said the use of AI technologies is intended to improve efficiency and support existing functions rather than replace jobs.

“What we’ve done with the technology that’s available for us is to strengthen how the team does their work. We are evolving the organization into one that is much more aligned with technology,” said Larah Sta. Maria, vice-president for transformation and shared services at Concentrix Philippines.

“The old roles that we have, for example, a ‘trainer,’ we are now evolving that now into a ‘learning technologist.’ The augmentation is coming in through efficiency and automation,” she added.

Mr. Jagga said the company is also implementing safeguards to support responsible AI use and strengthen data protection measures.

“The first set of guardrails is around data protection and making sure that no leaks happen. We have a very sophisticated IT security team, which makes sure that there is a deep level of understanding of how AI works, and if there are vulnerabilities,” he said.

Concentrix Philippines also opened a new operations site at GBF Tower in Bridgetowne, Quezon City, its 52nd facility in the country.

The P2-billion site spans 20,000 square meters and houses nearly 4,000 employees serving clients in industries including financial technology, digital media, education, retail, travel, wellness, and utilities. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel