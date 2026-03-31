THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has dispatched 18 trucks to transport vegetables from Benguet amid reports of oversupply, leaving farmers struggling to sell their harvest.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA said its logistics teams, including the KADIWA program under the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service, are working to link Benguet farms to key markets in Metro Manila.

The DA said high fuel prices have prevented many traders from purchasing or transporting vegetables, exacerbating losses for local farmers.

“The issue was brought to my attention last week, and we immediately instructed our regional directors and logistics teams to act. Our goal is to move the vegetables efficiently and prevent waste while supporting our farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in the statement.

Mr. Laurel said the department is also working on infrastructure projects, including cold storage facilities, to avoid future oversupply problems.

The DA said it is also working to connect farmers from La Trinidad and other key producing areas to KADIWA sites in Metro Manila and other urban markets, ensuring a broader distribution network beyond local trading centers.

Meanwhile, the Baguio City Council has approved the immediate use of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund’s Quick Response Fund (QRF) to assist residents affected by the ongoing national emergency.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong earlier sought the city council’s authorization to tap the fund to fast-track relief, essential services, and support for livelihoods, food security, and transport following the declaration under Executive Order No. 110.

Mr. Magalong is underscoring the need for coordinated local action aligned with national directives, citing the local government’s need to act in mitigating the crisis’ impact here.

Mr. Magalong said the QRF would fund the activation of emergency response mechanisms, procurement of essential goods and equipment, food and medical assistance, and logistical support for frontline personnel to ensure swift delivery of services.

The city council also passed a resolution placing the city under a state of emergency, reinforcing the national directive and ensuring proper and compliant use of funds, particularly in line with audit rules.

The council also urged all barangays to adopt the local emergency declaration and mobilize their own QRFs to strengthen response efforts at the community level, as authorities brace for larger economic shocks in the coming days. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel and Artemio A. Dumlao