MREIT, INC. said it has partnered with Singapore-based media and technology platform e27 to develop a startup hub within a planned Digital Park in McKinley Hill, Taguig City.

The real estate investment trust arm of Megaworld Corp. said the Digital Park is scheduled to open in 2026 and will include about 2,000 square meters of flexible workspace designed for startups and emerging businesses.

Under the agreement, MREIT and e27 will collaborate on a pilot innovation hub intended to support startup firms, founders, investors, and other ecosystem participants, MREIT said in a statement on Thursday.

Facilities will include meeting rooms, conference areas, function rooms, and multi-sized workspaces, the company said.

The space is also expected to serve as a community hub for office tenants, students, and residents within the township, while attracting startups from across Asia seeking a base in the Philippines.

The partnership will be implemented in phases, beginning with identifying partners, followed by formal collaborations with investors, accelerators, and corporate groups. This will be followed by programs such as startup-investor sessions, networking activities, and other events.

“We are proud to welcome e27 as our strategic partner for technology and innovation in McKinley Hill. As a thriving hub for diverse local and multinational firms, our township is the perfect setting to ignite growth for local startup businesses. Together, we are building vibrant, collaborative ecosystems to support the Philippines’ next generation of startups, empowering them to scale their ideas and shape the future of innovation,” MREIT President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Arnulfo Batac said.

“MREIT’s infrastructure transforms our regional playbook from event-driven engagement to a permanent, embedded presence. By anchoring within township communities, we are creating continuous founder support — through weekly mentorship, investor access, and skills development — rather than quarterly engagements,” e27 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mohan Belani said.

MREIT said the McKinley Hill project will serve as a pilot for similar innovation hubs planned in other Megaworld townships, including Eastwood City, Southwoods City, Capital Town, and Iloilo Business Park.

e27, founded in 2007 and based in Singapore, operates a platform that connects startups, investors, and corporate stakeholders across Southeast Asia. — ALB