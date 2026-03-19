SY-LED property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will open a new mall in Zamboanga City on March 20, marking its eighth in Mindanao and 90th nationwide.

The four-level mall will add more than 42,000 square meters of gross leasable space to the local retail market and will open with a mix of tenants.

“Zamboanga is a strong and growing market. This expansion allows us to broaden our footprint and respond to rising economic activity in the area. With this investment, we also expect to create jobs, support local enterprises and help drive domestic tourism in the region,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new SM City Zamboanga, located along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Barangay Camino Nuevo, builds on the presence of SM City Mindpro, which opened in the city in 2020.

The company said the mall will feature several firsts in the city, including Mindanao’s tallest scenic elevator with LED displays and an outdoor LED wall that supports 3D content.

It will also include Zamboanga’s first electric vehicle charging station, along with solar panels, a Trash to Cash recycling program, and an e-waste collection facility.

SM City Zamboanga will cater to a diverse customer base with a Muslim prayer room and anchor tenants such as SM Store, Mindpro Supermarket, Adidas, Fully Booked, JCO Reserve, and Japan’s Gashapon.

Other features include an indoor garden under a skylight, an aviary-themed Skyplaza park, an upgraded Cyberzone, a modern food court, three digital SM Cinemas (two with Director’s Club), and a Paw Park.

The mall is about 10 minutes from Zamboanga International Airport, five minutes from the city seaport, and 2 to 3 kilometers from City Hall and the downtown area, with access to both public and private transport.

SM Prime said the mall’s location and amenities position it as a commercial and social hub in the region.

Earlier, the company said it plans to open four malls outside Metro Manila this year, including SM Zamboanga, SM General Trias, SM Tagum, and SM Santa Rosa.

SM Prime reported a net income of P48.8 billion in 2025, up 7% from P45.6 billion a year earlier, supported by revenues from its commercial properties and lower expenses.

Consolidated revenues rose to P141.1 billion from P140.4 billion in 2024. Revenue from commercial properties, including rental establishments, increased by 6% to P98.6 billion from P92.6 billion.

SM Supermalls, the retail arm of SM Prime, is among Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers.

On Wednesday, shares of SM Prime Holdings rose by 3.75% to close at P19.90 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno