STI EDUCATION Systems Holdings, Inc. saw its net income rise 18% to P1.08 billion for the first half of its fiscal year, from P912.2 million in the same period last year.

For the six months ended December 2025, the listed educational institution’s gross revenues climbed to P2.83 billion, up 8% from P2.63 billion a year earlier.

In a statement on Thursday, STI Holdings said it recorded 132,941 total enrollees for school year (SY) 2025-2026, a slight drop from 139,155 the prior year due to public schools starting earlier on June 16, 2025, while STI Education Services Group (STI ESG) and STI West Negros University (STI WNU) began on July 28.

Tertiary program enrollment rose to 102,407 from 101,256 in the previous school year. Continuing students in Commission on Higher Education-regulated programs increased to 73,421, up 14% from 64,429 in SY 2024-2025.

STI WNU in Bacolod City recorded a 3% increase in enrollment to 14,890 students this school year.

The Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA), managed by STI ESG, saw enrollees jump 45% to 1,583 from 1,095 the previous year, while iACADEMY in Makati and Cebu recorded 1,899 enrollees.

“STI Holdings stays committed to producing job-ready graduates by adopting specialized platforms for cybersecurity and computer-aided design for its Criminology and Information and Communication Technology programs, as well as Adobe Creative Cloud licenses for its Multimedia Arts program,” the company said.

“This initiative prepares students for industry-aligned certifications, aimed at further increasing competitiveness in the modern workforce,” it added.

STI Holdings’ financial year follows its academic calendar, beginning July 1 and ending June 30 of the following year.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, shares in the company rose 3.08% to close at P1.34 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno