MULTINATIONAL OFFICE solutions firm International Workplace Group (IWG) plans to open six new centers in the Philippines in the first quarter.

“We’re excited to bring six new IWG centers to key cities across the Philippines. Our goal is to provide businesses of all sizes with flexible, fully equipped workspaces that make hybrid working seamless and productive,” IWG Philippines Country Manager Rowena Bravo-Natividad said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These openings reflect the growing demand for high-quality office solutions, and we’re proud to offer work environments that are professional, adaptable, and close to where people live,” she added.

According to Colliers’ 2026 Asia Pacific Workplace Insights Report, 82% of Philippine organizations use hybrid work models, 32% plan workplace upgrades next year, and flexible workspaces could account for 30% of commercial real estate by 2030.

“We are expanding our presence across the Philippines with six new centers this quarter, at a time when flexible and platform working is becoming the default model for companies of all sizes,” IWG Plc Middle-East, Africa & Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Marc Descrozaille said.

“Our model not only supports better work-life balance and improves employee satisfaction, but also helps businesses boost productivity, scale efficiently, and manage costs, all while giving teams access to thousands of professional locations around the world,” he added.

The expansion is part of IWG’s plan to open 29 new nationwide locations, bringing its Philippine total to 76 centers by the end of 2026.

The six new centers are Spaces Calle Industria in Quezon City, Spaces The Stiles Enterprise Plaza in Makati City, HQ Kalayaan Building in Makati City, Regus E-Square Mall in San Juan City, Regus i2 Building in Cebu City, and Regus Island Central Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. These facilities will feature private offices, meeting rooms, and co-working and creative spaces.

IWG operates more than 5,000 locations across 121 countries. In the first half of 2025, it expanded further, with a network exceeding one million rooms worldwide. In 2024, the company added 899 partner locations and counted 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its clients. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno